In the Zone

It could be writing, reading, painting, or whatever. When you’ve escaped to the zone, it’s hard to come back. And um, yeah, I still have my gaming console out.
Advertisements
It could be writing, reading, painting, or whatever. When you’ve escaped to the zone, it’s hard to come back. And um, yeah, I still have my gaming console out.
😀
LikeLiked by 2 people
😂
LikeLike
I have a sign in the house that says – ‘I’m not ignoring you; I’m just not listening.’ 😀
LikeLiked by 2 people
😂😂😂
LikeLike
Totally me
LikeLiked by 1 person
Omg. My husband gets tired of all the “OKs.” 😂
LikeLiked by 1 person
😂😂😂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Haha! That’s my 12 year old son now that its summer. Er . . . sigh fine, it’s me.
LikeLike
😀
LikeLike