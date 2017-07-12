Private No Whip Mocha, Please Date: July 12, 2017Author: INFJoe Category: Cartoon Tags: Attention, Cartoon, Comics, Doodle, HSP, INFJ, Introversion, Introvert, MBTI, Privacy, Private Post navigation ← In the Zone It’s not a big deal, I know, but I always feel slightly self-conscious when I hear my name called at Starbucks. Advertisements Share this:TumblrTwitterFacebookPinterestLinkedInEmailLike this:Like Loading... Related
I hate that to.Then everyone be starring
Yes, the stares.
I think some one pretended to be the other day as well!! Tried using false names but end up forgetting who I am – and having Starbucks’ identity crisis
Oh no!!
Love it 😂
Thank you. 🙂
I understand 🙂
🙂
I hear you loud and clear 😔
😊
