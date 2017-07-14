Shelf Awareness for Readers Giveaway – Win a Set of ARCs!

Enter the Shelf Awareness/Penguin Random House giveaway to win a set of ARCs: my book Text, Don’t Call: An Illustrated Guide to the Introverted Life and Kate Peterson’s You’re Weird: A Creative Journal for Misfits, Oddballs, and Anyone Else Who’s Uniquely Awesome! Click right here. You only have until 11:59 p.m. (ET) Sunday night!

Advertisements