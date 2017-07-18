Quietly Intriguing Date: July 18, 2017Author: INFJoe Category: Uncategorized Post navigation ← Pranked! Here’s to all the misunderstood, quietly intriguing innies out there. Advertisements Share this:TumblrTwitterFacebookPinterestLinkedInEmailLike this:Like Loading... Related
Wow,that’s a good on!!!😉
LikeLiked by 2 people
One
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks!
LikeLike
4 strong words … such an interminable and definitive sentence ! Excellent, INFJoe.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thanks, Gilles!
LikeLiked by 1 person
😆 Made me laugh!
LikeLiked by 2 people
😂so glad!
LikeLike
I know many of those kinds of people. 😂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hey, it looks like shelf Awareness/Penguin is having another double giveaway. End tomorrow night. 😃
LikeLiked by 1 person
Nice! I’ll try to check it out right now!
LikeLike
That’s so true!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes! Silence does wonders, doesn’t it…
LikeLike