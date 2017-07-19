Take a Peek! Date: July 19, 2017Author: INFJoe Category: Books, Photo Tags: Book, Cartoon, Comics, Doodle, HSP, INFJ, Introversion, Introvert, MBTI, Penguin Random House, TarcherPerigee, Text Don't Call Post navigation ← Quietly Intriguing You can now take a peek inside my book Text, Don’t Call by clicking right here. And to my readers in the U.S. (I’m so sorry it’s not international), don’t forget to enter the Goodreads giveaway here. 26 days left! Advertisements Share this:TumblrTwitterFacebookPinterestLinkedInEmailLike this:Like Loading... Related
I have learnt a lot.
😊👍
INFJoe, you’re kind of my hero now. 🙂 I’m an INFJ dating an INTJ and your work speaks to me on a very real level. I get so excited anytime you post. Keep being awesome!
Hi there! Thank you so much for reading my cartoons and for your encouragement. INTJs are great, but I don’t have to tell you that. Hope you are doing well in your INFJ life. 😊
It looks awesome!!! Even more excited to get this book.
I’m SO glad! You just made my day. ❤️
Your book made mine – hehe! Also, any progress on selling your pictures/jpgs? I still really want to put a few on my walls.
Still in the works. Book stuff is taking priority right now. But thanks for asking and keeping it in my consciousness. 👍
No worries at all, totally understand and cheering you on.
Thank you so much!
Totally loved it!!! I would love to have one copy…
Oh I’m so glad! Can you pre-order it from where you are?
Just discovered this guy………
