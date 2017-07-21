It’s All a Conspiracy Date: July 21, 2017Author: INFJoe Category: Cartoon Tags: Cartoon, Comics, Conspiracy, Doodle, HSP, INFJ, Introversion, Introvert, MBTI Post navigation ← Take a Peek! It’s not, I know. But it sure seemed that way yesterday. Advertisements Share this:TumblrTwitterFacebookPinterestLinkedInEmailLike this:Like Loading... Related
Kmsl,I hate when that happens. 😂😂
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yep. 😕
LikeLike
It really does seem that way sometimes.
LikeLiked by 2 people
That exact scenario just happened to me 2 days ago…. I’m serious! You can’t make this stuff up! hahaha 😀 Ahh, the many wonders and wanderings of being INFJ….
LikeLiked by 2 people
They’re after you too!! 😂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Very good! I love your observations.
I also hate it when I am sitting there loudly talking about sports and cars and a huge group of introverts quietly settles around me.
LikeLiked by 3 people
😂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Bit late to the party (and often I will not show up at all without even calling!) but it took me awhile to twig that INFJ was a Myers Briggs outcome! I took the test years back when I was ‘underemployed’. I was a INFJ too!
LikeLiked by 3 people
I hate when that happens 😂 AMAZING comic Joe! 😂
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thanks!
LikeLiked by 1 person