The Return of Bungo

Several years ago, I came up with a character named Bungo the INFJ Caveman. He only got one cartoon. I think there was probably only one other person who liked Bungo at the time. This cartoon is for my Twitter pal @MarshallTanaka.
Welcome back Bongo!
Bingo says thank you. 😂
Please bring BingoBongoBungo back. And mrs. Bungo and all the little boingos if he has them in a cave somewhere. -from your friend, a simple hacked toaster.
😂😂😂
***Bungo***
😊
