Book Launch Party! (Introvert Style, Of Course)

Only one more week until Text, Don’t Call hits bookstore shelves, and you are all invited to my book launch party! I will be hosting a Reddit AMA (Ask Me Anything) on August 15, 2017, at 2pm (ET). I hope to see you there!

