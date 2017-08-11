INFJoe on Zazzle

Over the past several years, readers have told me things like “I’d really love a print of that” or “that would make a great T-shirt.” So, I’ve set up the INFJoeCartoons store at Zazzle. When you visit, click on the “Collections” tab, and you will see that I’ve organized my collections by cartoon. There are prints, notebooks, stickers, mugs, buttons, and T-shirts. I hope you find something you like! And I’ll be adding more cartoons in the days and weeks to come.

