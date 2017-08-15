This day has finally come! Very special thanks to my agent Emily Haynes (BluePen Agency), Jeanette Shaw (JS Editorial), my editor Lauren Appleton, my publicist Danielle Caravella, and the entire TarcherPerigee team. And of course, to all the online readers of INFJoe Cartoons (introverts and extroverts alike)!
Advertisements
Thumbs up !
LikeLike
Thanks, my friend!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Congratulations!
LikeLike
Thank you!
LikeLike
Yay!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
❤️
LikeLike
Good luck! All the best 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you!
LikeLike