“Just as the green glowing rock of the planet Krypton drains Superman of his super powers, so the large social gathering empties introverts of our energy, even if it’s a party of good friends. Big social occasions involve lots of people, noise, movement, and interaction. We’re just not wired to handle so much outside stimulation.”

This cartoon and excerpt is from an article I wrote for Signature-Reads.com, entitled “Introvert Kryptonite: How to Survive a Large Social Gathering.”

