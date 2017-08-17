Introvert Kryptonite!

Date: Author: Category: Cartoon Tags: , , , , , , , ,

“Just as the green glowing rock of the planet Krypton drains Superman of his super powers, so the large social gathering empties introverts of our energy, even if it’s a party of good friends. Big social occasions involve lots of people, noise, movement, and interaction. We’re just not wired to handle so much outside stimulation.”

This cartoon and excerpt is from an article I wrote for Signature-Reads.com, entitled “Introvert Kryptonite: How to Survive a Large Social Gathering.”

Advertisements

4 thoughts on “Introvert Kryptonite!

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s