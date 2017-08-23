Wired from the Womb Date: August 23, 2017Author: INFJoe Category: Cartoon Tags: Baby, Cartoon, Comics, Doodle, Extroversion, Extrovert, HSP, INFJ, Introversion, Introvert, MBTI Post navigation ← The Day After I wonder if introvert babies cry more at birth. Advertisements Share this:TumblrTwitterFacebookPinterestLinkedInEmailLike this:Like Loading... Related
Brilliant, INFJoe !
LikeLike
Thanks, Gilles. 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
You don’t belong to this planet i swear!!
You are a genius🙌🙌!
LikeLiked by 1 person
😂
LikeLike
And stay I did… Half a month overdue. Plus, who wants to be born on loud and busy New Year’s Eve anyway? 😂
LikeLiked by 1 person
😲 so the due date was NYE? 😂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yup, my mom was on the dance floor on NYE trying to encourage me to enter the world. So pretty much the worst tactic with an introvert in utero 😄
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh my. You said no way. Not gonna happen. 😂
LikeLike