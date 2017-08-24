Introvert Scope of Socializing

“It’s important to keep in mind that socializing isn’t only about the event itself. It’s a complete mental and emotional experience that encompasses the anticipation before, the actual gathering, and the unwinding after.”
This illustration and excerpt is from an article I wrote for Signature-Reads.com, entitled “Introvert Kryptonite: How to Survive a Large Social Gathering.”
Advertisements
That is exactly, how it goes.
LikeLiked by 1 person
😊👍
LikeLike
This is absolutely perfect! We are throwing a party Saturday night for the big Fight and I know this is how my energy will flow.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Good luck! Have fun!
LikeLiked by 1 person
That is so right! We’ll be going to a Greek Festival this weekend but I’ll have plenty of opportunities to just wander around looking at things and ignore people. 😉
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ooooo Greek festival! Nice.
LikeLike
ha this is great. but maybe recovery to a good energy level takes two days!
LikeLike
Yes, it could, or more. In my article, I say that all this depends on degree of introversion and intensity of the situation. 🙂
LikeLike