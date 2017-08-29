Concerning Social Skills

I think that sometimes when introverts say they have terrible social skills, they are rating themselves according to a certain idea of socializing, a way that society, in general, considers the norm. They may not have the gift of gab or the energy to be the life of the party, but introverts need to realize that they have natural assets that produce incredible social skills.

