Happy World Introvert Day! Date: January 2, 2018

Hope you find some "you" time today to recharge after the holidays.
Indeed, it looks like I am the only one at work today ! No phone calls. Only one email, generic and automatically sent. I have found that fantastic button on my phone “don’t disturb”. If they really want they can text !
Many thanks, INFJoe, and have a super great year as well, creative, serene … and very quiet !
I wish you an exceptional year, my friend..
To FIND THE QUIET is the constant quest for we introverts. (which BTW is a blog I follow and I highly recommend) I would argue that we soak up more of the world than our extroverted counterparts, despite our reticence to participate in as many things. Typical that I wouldn’t hear about this World Day for Introverts, no doubt kept under wraps and heavily UNpromoted! 🙂
At work after three day weekend but have quite happily not needed to interact with any co-workers today. 🙂
