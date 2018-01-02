Happy World Introvert Day!

Date: Author: Category: Cartoon Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Hope you find some “you” time today to recharge after the holidays.

Advertisements

5 thoughts on “Happy World Introvert Day!

  1. Indeed, it looks like I am the only one at work today ! No phone calls. Only one email, generic and automatically sent. I have found that fantastic button on my phone “don’t disturb”. If they really want they can text !
    Many thanks, INFJoe, and have a super great year as well, creative, serene … and very quiet !

    Liked by 2 people

  2. To FIND THE QUIET is the constant quest for we introverts. (which BTW is a blog I follow and I highly recommend) I would argue that we soak up more of the world than our extroverted counterparts, despite our reticence to participate in as many things. Typical that I wouldn’t hear about this World Day for Introverts, no doubt kept under wraps and heavily UNpromoted! 🙂

    Liked by 1 person

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s