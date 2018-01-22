Give Me a Sec Date: January 22, 2018Author: INFJoe Category: Cartoon Tags: Books, Cartoon, Comics, Doodle, INFJ, INFP, Introversion, Introvert, MBTI, Paragraph, Reading Post navigation ← Keeping Love Alive Hard to stop sometimes. Advertisements Share this:TumblrTwitterFacebookPinterestLinkedInEmailLike this:Like Loading... Related
haha can you kindly not exist for the duration of my enjoyment of my book / Netlix series.
ahaha can’t stand when I’m watching a new show, reading a good book, or writing a story/blog post/email and someone’s just chatting next to me like what I’m doing isn’t important!!!
That’s sooooo annoying!
LOL soooo true. I’ve noticed that for some reason people are more likely to interrupt me when I’m reading vs. when I’m watching a show. hmm.
Hi Julia. Yeah, it’s probably because you look like you’re doing “nothing.” Ugh. Annoying!
