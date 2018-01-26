Please Excuse My Frustration

I know a lot of folks think some introverts are jerks, but I think in many cases, it just may be our frustration about being misunderstood coming through.
Advertisements
I know a lot of folks think some introverts are jerks, but I think in many cases, it just may be our frustration about being misunderstood coming through.
We live in a fortunate time that we can sound off online, whereas in the past, we were relegated to ignored acts of passive aggression. (which has its own bitter reward, ya?)
LikeLiked by 2 people
😂
LikeLike
Totally agree, sometimes it feels good to vent haha
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ally! Hope you’re well. 😊
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes, things are going well 🙂 How have you been?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Pretty good thanks. 😊 hope you have a nice weekend.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks, hope you have a great one as well!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks Ally.
LikeLiked by 1 person
honestly I’m usually like ugh extroverts are obnoxious xDD
so both sides get the “ugh” reaction, especially from the other type I think ahaha
LikeLiked by 1 person
True. 😀
LikeLike
It’s funny how we introverts can talk so much in front of our screens and make it all clear so much easily without any misunderstandings rather than being constantly judged for what little we try to explain in person. 😓😓
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yep.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Reblogged this on MartaLBB.
LikeLike