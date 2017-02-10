Introversion is no longer taboo, but there are still many misconceptions out there. People think we’re just shy or anti-social. That we don’t want to have close relationships, that we’re all cat people, or that we don’t like big parties. (Okay, the last one may be true.)

INFJoe, the cartoon persona of artist and introvert Aaron Caycedo-Kimura, is here to set the record straight. Filled with insightful comics, this empowering book provides invaluable tips for navigating an often noisy and extroverted world, and celebrates what makes us special. Text, Don’t Call will make you feel proud to be an introvert!

Text, Don’t Call is scheduled to be released on August 15, 2017, by TarcherPerigee, an imprint of Penguin Random House. To pre-order your copy, check your favorite retailers, including Amazon, Barnes and Noble, Books-A-Million, IndieBound, and Penguin Random House.

For media inquiries or interview requests, please contact INFJoe’s publicist: Danielle Caravella at dcaravella@penguinrandomhouse.com.

